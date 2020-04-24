UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert extends her best wishes for a peaceful, healthy Ramadan [EN/AR/KU]

2020/04/24 | 12:15 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Assistance Mission for Iraq

Baghdad, 23 April 2020 – The holy month of Ramadan is a time for peace and reflection which Muslims dedicate to praying and fasting, emphasizing forgiveness and charity towards those less fortunate.



As COVID-19 continues to take a heavy economic and emotional toll in Iraq and around the globe, with lockdowns, curfews, and physical distancing, Ramadan remains an opportunity to pause, cherish what we have, look after each other and find peace of mind.



The UN family in Iraq wishes you a safe and healthy Ramadan.



Better days lie ahead.

Ramadan Kareem.