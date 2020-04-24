3 Iraqis die of coronavirus in Britain, 5 infected: Foreign Ministry

2020/04/24 | 18:20 - Source: Baghdad Post
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on
Friday said three Iraqi nationals dies of the novel coronavirus in Britain, and
five others contracted the virus in different countries.The five positive cases include
two in Canada, one in Russia, one in Britain, and one in India, Foreign Ministry
spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement.The total number of Iraqis infected
with coronavirus abroad reached 247, Sahaf said, and the death toll reached 31,
while 59 citizens recovered.