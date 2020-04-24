Saudi Arabia: Coronavirus deaths low due to medical care

2020/04/24 | 18:55 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
The Saudi Health Ministry spokesman
Mohamed Al-Abd al-Aaly on Friday said the ministry is looking forward to reporting
more coronavirus recoveries.Al-Abd al-Aaly, in a press
conference, noted that the low number of coronavirus deaths is due to the available
high-level medical care in the kingdom for all the coronavirus patients for
free.He said the Kingdom has reported
1,172 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 15,102.
He noted that
75% of the infected people are non-Saudi residents.