Saudi Arabia: Coronavirus deaths low due to medical care
2020/04/24 | 18:55 - Source: Baghdad Post
The Saudi Health Ministry spokesman

Mohamed Al-Abd al-Aaly on Friday said the ministry is looking forward to reporting

more coronavirus recoveries.Al-Abd al-Aaly, in a press

conference, noted that the low number of coronavirus deaths is due to the available

high-level medical care in the kingdom for all the coronavirus patients for

free.He said the Kingdom has reported

1,172 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 15,102.

He noted that

75% of the infected people are non-Saudi residents.

