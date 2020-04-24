Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 3 new coronavirus cases

2020/04/25 | 01:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A man wearing a protective mask in Erbl after coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Three new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Friday.

Two new cases of coronavirus recorded in Duhok and one case in Erbil, the ministry said.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 344 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 317 patients have recovered, and four people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Friday evening showed that there are over 2,789,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 195,700 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Meanwhile KRG Minister of Education Alan Hama Said announced during a press conference on Thursday that the government is opening an online platform for primary and secondary school students in Iraqi Kurdistan Region to resume their studies.

The minister said that teachers will upload video lessons for first through twelfth grade students onto the website and will be available for all registered students.

According to the minister, schools will distribute a special code to each student, which will allow them to view the videos.



Their teachers will have their own accounts and be able to interact with students and monitor their progress.

Lessons for all grades are available in Kurdish Sorani, Kurdish Badini, Arabic, Turkmen, and Syriac languages.

