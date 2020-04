2020/04/25 | 18:15 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf announced on Saturday, a special trip for 158 Iraqis from Dubai.

"The Consulate General of the Republic of Iraq in Dubai is conducting an exceptional trip to Iraqi travelers with (158) passengers flight,” Al-Sahaf said in a statement received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).