Iraqi Kurdistan records 1 new coronavirus case in Duhok

2020/04/26 | 20:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center at Peshmerga hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— One new case of coronavirus recorded in Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Sunday.

A 75-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Duhok province on Sunday, the health ministry said.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 345 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 320 patients have recovered, and four people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Sunday evening showed that there are over 2,920,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 203,600 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

