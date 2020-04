2020/04/26 | 21:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

A member at the Iraqi High

Commission for Human Rights on Sunday condemned the government’s decision to partially

lift the curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus."The lives of citizens

are not for experiment," commission member Fadhel Al-Shaarawi said in a

statement."We are blaming the

government for the repercussions of the lifting of the preventive ban," said

Shaarawi.