Iraq: Covid-19 MdM response - Activity update - 22 April 2020

2020/04/27 | 18:50 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: Médecins du Monde

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MdM is supporting the Directorate of Health (DoH) to respond to the crisis at the Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC) level in Kirkuk, Dohuk and Ninewa governorates.

Within each health facility, MdM is raising awareness and training both DoH and MdM staff on how to identify COVID-19 cases and on how to detect the symptoms of COVID-19.



MdM provided 10 infrared thermometers to DoH Dohuk, Kirkuk and Ninewa.



Screenings and temperature checks are conducted as a routine for the patients - as well as MdM and DoH staff - coming to the PHCC in order to early identify suspected COVID-19 cases.



The cases are then isolated in specific rooms and referred to the allocated quarantine hospitals.