2020/04/28 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced today, Tuesday, an exceptional flight to repatriate 289 Iraqis from Jordan.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a brief statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "Our embassy in Amman, in cooperation with Iraqi Airways, was conducting an exceptional trip carrying 289 Iraqi travelers who were stuck in Jordan because of the curfew ban.