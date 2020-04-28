Kurdistan president, UN envoy discuss next Iraqi government, coronavirus challenge

2020/04/28 | 22:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received on Tuesday the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, discussing the formation of a new a government in Baghdad and coronavirus challenges.A statement by Barzani's office said that the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Adham Ismail, also attended the meeting, during which the Kurdish president reaffirmed Kurdistan Region's support to the efforts by Iraq's PM-designate Mustaf Kadhmi to form his cabinet."President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Region supports Iraqi Prime Minister designate, Mr.



Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and expressed hope that Mr.



Al-Kadhimi would be able to form his cabinet before the deadline," the press release said."The president also expressed appreciation to the UN representative in Iraq for providing assistance to Iraqi political parties in the process of forming the next cabinet and alleviating tensions in the country."Apart from exchanging views on the economic challenges the Kurdistan Region is facing while fighting the coronavirus, the pair also shed light on the recent disputes between Erbil and Baghdad pertaining to the budget and oil issues."The president said that the KRG budget and salaries must not be politicized and that Baghdad’s decision is unconstitutional and unlawful," the press release added.According to the statement, Barzani further called on the UN envoy to meditate in resolving the ongoing disputes between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.