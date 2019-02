All foreign forces in Iraq should be removed: Sunaid

2019/02/19 | 21:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- NasrAlliance figure Ali al-Sunaid called for the withdrawal of all foreign troopsfrom Iraq, including Iranian and Turkish forces, saying that the removaldecision should be general.Headded that this should be done after consulting with the government to exclude theexperts the country needs.Sunaid, a member of the party headed by former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, assertedthat Abadi found only US troops in Iraq when he took the post, as they were actingwithin the framework of the global coalition fighting ISIS.However,earlier in February, Nasr Alliance MP Nada Shakir said that US forces enteredthe country again during the term of the former government of Haidaral-Abadi to provide military support for the Iraqi security forcesagainst ISIS.She said that thereis no need for the US troops currently, as the security situation is undercontrol, calling on the government of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi topublish the terms of the strategic agreement with the United States in order tosettle the dispute over the deployment of US forces in Iraq.The top Pentagonofficial assured Iraqi leaders on Tuesday that the US will stick to its limitedmilitary role in Iraq, a message aimed at recent talks by some Iraqipoliticians of forcing a US troop withdrawal, ABC News reported.Pat Shanahan, theacting secretary of defense, said that in talks with Prime Minister Abdal-Mahdi, he stressed US respect for Iraqi sovereignty, an issue that hasbecome a hot-button topic among Iraqis since President Donald Trump suggestedusing Iraq as a base for monitoring neighboring Iran and for potential attacksagainst remaining elements of the ISIS group in Syria.