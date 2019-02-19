عربي | كوردى
All foreign forces in Iraq should be removed: Sunaid
2019/02/19 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nasr

Alliance figure Ali al-Sunaid called for the withdrawal of all foreign troops

from Iraq, including Iranian and Turkish forces, saying that the removal

decision should be general.He

added that this should be done after consulting with the government to exclude the

experts the country needs.Sunaid, a member of the party headed by former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, asserted

that Abadi found only US troops in Iraq when he took the post, as they were acting

within the framework of the global coalition fighting ISIS.However,

earlier in February, Nasr Alliance MP Nada Shakir said that US forces entered

the country again during the term of the former government of Haidar

al-Abadi to provide military support for the Iraqi security forces

against ISIS.She said that there

is no need for the US troops currently, as the security situation is under

control, calling on the government of Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi to

publish the terms of the strategic agreement with the United States in order to

settle the dispute over the deployment of US forces in Iraq.The top Pentagon

official assured Iraqi leaders on Tuesday that the US will stick to its limited

military role in Iraq, a message aimed at recent talks by some Iraqi

politicians of forcing a US troop withdrawal, ABC News reported.Pat Shanahan, the

acting secretary of defense, said that in talks with Prime Minister Abd

al-Mahdi, he stressed US respect for Iraqi sovereignty, an issue that has

become a hot-button topic among Iraqis since President Donald Trump suggested

using Iraq as a base for monitoring neighboring Iran and for potential attacks

against remaining elements of the ISIS group in Syria.



