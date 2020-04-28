IS Explodes Two Power Plants in Diyala

2020/04/28 | 23:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

Islamic State (IS) militants on Tuesday bombed two power plants near Sharaban district of Diyala province, northeast Baghdad.Adnan Mohammed, a member of Sharaban mayoral council, confirmed the report to BasNews and said that tens of subdistricts and villages in the area are left without electricity now.The IS jihadists have dramatically increased their attacks in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Anbar provinces of Iraq in the past few weeks.



The group overnight on Monday also attacked a village in Diyala where it wounded two policemen.Earlier today, two suicide bombers attacked Iraqi intelligence service headquarter in Kirkuk and injured six people, including a woman passing by the targeted place.



The attack is believed to have been carried out by IS.