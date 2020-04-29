Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk

2020/04/29 | 00:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Iraqi parliament has called for closer cooperations between Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga fighters and Iraqi forces to counter the ISIS terrorist group in Kirkuk.The first deputy speaker of the parliament, Hassan al-Kaabi, warned in a statement on Tuesday that the jihadist group poses a threat to Kirkuk's security, noting that there should be cooperations between Erbil and Baghdad to ensure that the militants could not infiltrate from one province into another.Kaabi made the remarks while chairing a meeting which was attended by the committee of defense and security as well as several other military commanders.The Peshmerga fighters were forced to withdraw from the disputed Kurdish areas after the Iraqi army and pro-Iranian IMIS militias overran the disputed territories in late 2017 in retaliation to an independence referendum held by the Kurdistan Region.