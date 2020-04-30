A technical committee to solve outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil

2020/04/30 | 15:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad -INA

The delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced the formation of a technical committee to solve the outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil.

The spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Vice-President, Samir Hawrami, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The meetings of the region's delegation with the political leaders in Baghdad went smoothly, as they discussed the outstanding problems between the two parties, especially issues of oil and salaries", stressing "the formation of a technical committee To solve those issues.



"

He added that "there is a real desire on both sides to solve the outstanding problems," noting that "a meeting will be held today to come up with decisions that satisfy both parties and will be the subject of implementation."