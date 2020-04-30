MOFA counts the numbers of Iraqis returning from 19 countries


MOFA counts the numbers of Iraqis returning from 19 countries
2020/04/30 | 16:25 - Source: INA
Baghdad - INA

 

 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calculated the number of Iraqis returning from abroad.

 Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Thursday, that the ministry has been able since the start of the embargo and closure procedures, and the flight stopped transporting thousands of Iraqis stranded in more than (19) countries.

 He added that "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs returned about (13836) to the country, at the rate of (70) air trips, and two land trips, in coordination with the Iraqi airlines."

