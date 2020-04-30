Iraqi Kurdistan reports 13 new cases of coronavirus: ministry

2020/04/30 | 20:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health worker at coronavirus center in Erbil’s peshmerga hospital, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 11, 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 13 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Thursday and late on Wednesday.

The ministry of health said 13 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Erbil province.

The new cases brings Erbil governorate’s total number of cases to 201, with total 13 cases since Wednesday.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 380 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 325 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Thursday evening showed that there are over 3,231,701 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 229,447 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

In response to a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days, the KRG ministry of health on Wednesday urged the government do a better job of enforcing public health measures designed to prevent the virus from spreading.

Over the last several weeks, the KRG’s Ministry of Interior and the governorates have gradually relaxed restrictions on businesses and driving within cities, as the number of new infections declined.

Since Monday, however, authorities have recorded twenty new cases, including one death in Erbil.

“In a phone call, Minister of Health Saman Barzinji requested that Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmad increase regulations and travel restrictions,” health ministry spokesperson Muhammad Qadir told NRT Digital Media.

(with files from nrttv.com)

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



