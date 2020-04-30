Kurdish man kills his daughter, injures son-in-law in Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/04/30 | 21:35 - Source: Iraq News

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— A man reportedly killed his daughter and injured his son-in-law with a hand grenade in Erbil on Thursday.

The Erbil Police did not immediately respond to requests for further information about the attack.

The alleged perpetrator had been in conflict with the victims, which apparently precipitated the assault, NRT TV reported.

Women in Iraqi Kurdistan region experience high levels of domestic violence.



Last year, 120 women died in the Kurdish region as a result of gender-based violence, including 41 who were murdered and 79 who took their own lives.

Many other Kurdish women face forced and underage marriage, domestic violence or polygamy issues.

