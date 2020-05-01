Around 13,836 stranded Iraqis returned from abroad: Foreign Ministry

2020/05/01 | 15:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calculated the number of Iraqis returning from abroad.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Thursday, that the ministry has been able since the start of the embargo and closure procedures, and the flight stopped transporting thousands of Iraqis stranded in more than (19) countries.

He added that "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs returned about (13836) to the country, at the rate of (70) air trips, and two land trips, in coordination with the Iraqi airlines."