2020/05/01 | 16:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran this morning has reported 63 new deaths due to coronavirus, bringing the total number to 6,091.

Doubts have been cast over Iran’s coronavirus casualty figures by experts and officials both at home and abroad, TOI reported.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki criticized some Iranians for not taking the outbreak seriously.