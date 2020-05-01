Iraqi Kurdistan records 1 new coronavirus case, extends curfew until May 10

2020/05/01 | 23:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Health workers at coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— One new case of coronavirus recorded in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said that the new case is the wife of a formerly-confirmed case.



She is 25 and lives in the Rawanduz district of Erbil province.

Erbil on Thursday recorded eight other cases of coronavirus and with the newest case it brings the total number of cases to 202.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 381 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 327 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

As part of its continued efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the KRG Ministry of Interior announced on Friday that it has extended its curfew order until May 10.

The ministry said that travel is banned between 7 p.m.



and 12 a.m.



and that the governorates have the independent authority to determine whether to allow travel between 12 a.m.



to 7 p.m.

The Supreme Committee for Coronavirus Response said on Friday that the mosques in Iraqi Kurdistan Region will remain closed as they think it will not be good for the safety regulation if they are open.

The committee said that they had reached this decision after discussing the matter with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministries of Health and Interior.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Friday evening showed that there are over 3,321,402 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 237,180 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

