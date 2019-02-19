Belgium ‘committed’ to partnership with Kurdistan Region, says deputy PM

2019/02/19 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Belgium and the European Union will remain partners of the Kurdistan Region to encourage stability and the fight terrorism in the Middle East, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told KDP leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil on Tuesday.
De Croo’s visit “is the reaffirmation of the message that the European Union and Belgium support efforts by Kurdistan and Iraq for progress and bringing stability as well as encountering terror. There is still a lot to be done; therefore, Belgium and European Union will remain as Kurdistan Region’s partners,” according to a readout from Barzani’s office.Barzani is the former president of Kurdistan Region.
Their delegations “discussed peace and stability in Iraq and in the region,” read a readout from the Belgian foreign ministry.
De Croo visited Iraq on Monday and met with officials before coming the the Kurdistan Region's capital later in the day. He visited the war-town city of Mosul and also Erbil on Tuesday.
The deputy PM “acknowledged” Barzani and the Kurdistan Region’s role in the fight against ISIS and “bringing about stability in the region,” added the statement from Barzani’s office.
De Croo told Rudaw TV of Belgium's important role in the ISIS conflict as a part of the international coalition "working together" between internationals, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.
"We had the occasion to meet President Barzani this afternoon and meet his son who is heading the security council. They were good discussions and good discussions about how do you go forward..." he said referring to Kurdistan Region Security Council head Masrour Barzani who has been tapped by the KDP to be the next KRG prime minister. "We are committed."
Indepth talks with EU/Belgium delegation led by DPM @alexanderdecroo — I welcomed aid to the displaced community in Kurdistan Region & Iraq. Now must provide conditions necessary for them to return home — security and services; Peshmerga/ISF joint security mechanisms crucial. pic.twitter.com/Tu7LtdpBYO
— Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) February 19, 2019
De Croo complimented Erbil and the historic citadel that claims to be the oldest continually-inhabited place on Earth."It's nice to come here in the city and walk around the main square and into the bazaar and then have a tea here on this beautiful terrace," he said.
Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks to Rudaw on the terrace of a tea house overlooking the main plaza and bazaar in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil on February 19, 2019. Photo: TV
De Croo was positive on the efforts that are underway to restore the citadel which is in dire need of restoration.The Kurdistan Region parliament elected its leadership on Sunday after holding a delayed election on September 30.Barzani pointed out that “the election of the first female speaker and a deputy speaker for the Kurdistan parliament is a good sign of political progress and the development of political culture in Kurdistan Region,” stated his office.Christos Stylianides, the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, accompanied De Croo.
