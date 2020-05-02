Iran authorises issuance of sukuk securities to fund oil, gas projects - Shana


Iran authorises issuance of sukuk securities to fund oil, gas projects - Shana
2020/05/02 | 15:00 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

Iran authorised the issuance of sukuk securities to fund oil and natural gas projects, state-run energy news service Shana reported on Saturday.

 First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri signed off on a decision that allows the energy and industry ministries to issue Islamic Sharia-compliant bonds in riyals or “hard currency”, it said.

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links