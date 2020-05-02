Basra Health: 17 new cases of coronavirus were recorded

2020/05/02 | 15:40 - Source: INA

Basra-INA

Basra Health Department announced today, Friday, 17 new cases of coronavirus.

The epidemiological situation, published by the Basra Health Department in a statement and received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), revealed that "17 new positive cases were recorded throughout the province," noting that "the number of cumulative positive cases amounted to 468, while the number of similar cases of new recovery reached 13 cases."

The statement pointed out that "the number of deaths reached 17 cases, cases of recovery amounted to 214 cases, while the number of cases under treatment reached 237 cases."

He explained that "the number of laboratory tests whose results did not appear from Baghdad amounted to 203 cases."