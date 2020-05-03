Iraq | UNHCR COVID-19 Update VI | 28 April 2020

2020/05/03 | 14:20 - Source: Relief Web

Countries: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

COUNTRY SITUATION confirmed cases in Iraq: 1,928 | confirmed cases affecting UNHCR persons of concern: 1

Over the course of the last week, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iraq has fallen.



As of 28 April, 1,928 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country, with 90 fatalities, most of which in Baghdad, Basrah and Kerbala.

A 32-year-old Syrian man residing in Darashakran camp tested positive for COVID-19 on 26 April.



His case was identified upon his return to the camp after working for a few days in a private company in Erbil city.



As per the camp procedures anyone who leaves the camp must go for testing before re-entering the camp.



He has been admitted to the Emergency Central Hospital.



His family members and close neighbours were also tested; however, their tests were negative.



They have, however, been placed in quarantine as a precaution.



Five other Syrian refugees who reside in the camp and work in the same company have also been tested, but they were all negative.



Another family with a member who worked in the same company as the refugee who has covid-19, residing in Qushtapa camp, was also tested.



Their tests came back negative; however, they will remain in isolation as a precautionary measure.

UNHCR is coordinating closely with the camp management, Directorate of Health (DoH) Erbil and camp primary health care clinics in Darashakran and Qushtapa to ensure preventive measures are taken.



Both camps have been put under complete lockdown for 14 days and residents have been advised to self-isolate.



Darashakran camp is located in the north east of Erbil and hosts 11,000 Syrian refugees, while Qushtapa camp is located south of Erbil and hosts 7,000 Syrian refugees.