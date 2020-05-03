Karbala: The departure of 87 cases from quarantine

2020/05/03 | 22:00 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

Karbala Health Department announced the departure of 87 cases that were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"About 87 coming from outside Iraq left the precautionary quarantine in the city of Sayed Al-Awsia after ensuring their safety," said the Information Office of Karbala’s Health in a statement received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement added, "They subjected their 14-day stay to health monitoring," noting that "laboratory results confirmed their freedom from infection with the Corona virus,"