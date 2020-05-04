WMC: 9 wanted terrorists were arrested in Kirkuk

2020/05/04 | 12:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

A joint operations command force in Kirkuk managed to arrest 9 wanted terrorists in the province.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), today, Monday, that "a joint force within the advanced headquarters of the Joint Operations Command in Kirkuk managed to arrest 9 wanted persons in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 terrorism."

The statement added, "The same force found 7 rifles, 4 pistols, and one other pivot, during a duty in the June 1 region."