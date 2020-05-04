Anbar governor officially announces the construction of the Anbar airport

2020/05/04 | 19:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad_INA

Anbar Governor Ali Farhan Al-Dulaimi announced today, Monday, the receipt of land designated for the construction of Anbar International Airport.

"The governor of Anbar, Ali Farhan Al-Dulaimi, officially announced the receipt of the land designated for the construction of Anbar International Airport in the area of ​​35 km west of the city of Ramadi," the media office of the governor said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He added that "the airport has been announced as an investment opportunity available to discreet international companies that have similar businesses."

The governor stressed, according to the statement, "This project will contribute to advancing the economy, as it will provide thousands of suitable job opportunities for the people of Anbar."