The budget preparation team prepares proposals to reduce the allocations for special and upper grades

2020/05/04 | 20:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

A government source responsible for preparing the budget preparation team revealed a number of proposals for submission to the Council of Ministers.

The source said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), today, Monday, that "Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi held a meeting with the committee preparing the general budget for the current year."

The source added that the budget team prepared proposals to be submitted to the Council of Ministers that include placing a ladder with the highest salary in the country of no more than 5 million and the highest retirement of no more than 4 million.

He added that "the proposals also included the deduction of 75% of the allocations for private, senior and other degrees and deduction of up to 50% of the allocations of employees down from top to bottom," noting that "the proposals also included stopping the payment of loans."