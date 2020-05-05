New satellite TV education channel will support 1.5 million learners in Kurdistan Region of Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

2020/05/05 | 13:20 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Children's Fund

Baghdad 5 May 2020 – The Kurdistan Ministry of Education with support from

UNICEF has launched a satellite TV channel to support the learning needs of children

and youths while schools remain closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

An estimated 1.5 million children from grade 1 to grade 12 will be reached at home

with a Kurdish curriculum that is also applicable for refugee and displaced children in

the Kurdish Region of Iraq (KRI).

“The closure of schools is having a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable

children—those living in poverty and in camps are being left behind because they may

not have access to online learning opportunities,” said Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF

Representative in Iraq.

“We know from experience that the longer vulnerable children stay away from school,

the less likely they are to return.



We must all work together to provide different ways

for students to continue learning from home and maintain a routine,” she added.

The TV channel known as Kanalli Parwadaee will broadcast daily in Arabic, Kurdish

(Sorani) and Syriac Languages for an initial period of three months.



In addition to the

educational content, the channel will also disseminate awareness raising messages

about Covid-19, including social distancing and handwashing practices.

Note for Editors:

• Approximately 10 million children and young people across Iraq have been

impacted by school closures:

• Children who are not in school are highly vulnerable to exploitation, are more

likely to engage in child labor, child marriage and are more prone to be

depressed about their future:

• UNICEF is supporting the Ministry of Education in preparing to reopen schools

and its current efforts for home-schooling, through online platforms, TV and

mobile networks:

• The Ministries of Education in KRI and Federal Iraq have digital learning

platforms; the satellite TV channel in the KRI is geared towards learners with

limited internet access.

