Syria strikes kill 14 Iranian, allied fighters

2020/05/05 | 15:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Overnight strikes on positions held by Iranian-backed militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed 14 fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday.It was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes in the desert near the town of Mayadin, which came minutes after Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli strikes over the country’s north, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.But Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said it was “likely” that Israel mounted the operation, which killed several Iraqi as well as Iranian fighters.