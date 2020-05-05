Video: U.S. Helicopter Transfers Daesh Terrorists to Iraq

2020/05/05 | 16:00 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – A video has been posted on social media showing members of the Daesh terrorist group being transferred from Syria to Iraq.Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, says its forces captured the video showing how U.S.
helicopters transferring Daesh terrorists from Syria to the neighboring Iraq where their activities have intensified in the last few days.Daesh has intensified its attacks in Iraq amid Baghdad’s call on the U.S.
to pull out its forces from the Arab country.Warning of Attack in BaghdadThe intelligence and counterterrorism office of Baghdad in a letter warned of possible terrorist attacks by Daesh in the capital city by using bomb-laden vehicles.In a letter to the commander of operations in Baghdad, the police and other relevant officials, the intelligence and counterterrorism office of Baghdad declared that intelligence shows a number of Daesh terrorists have departed from Nineveh province to Baghdad and want to target the province with car bombings, the Arabic-language Mawazin News reported.It added that the operations would possibly start from Samarra and al-Taremiyeh, noting that the office is in contact with other anti-terrorism and security forces to adopt necessary decisions.A senior official of the powerful Badr Organization in Iraq also warned that Washington and Riyadh have hatched new plots to reactivate Daesh in the country.Mohammad Mahdi al-Bayati told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website that the U.S.
and Saudi Arabia are returning the fugitive Daesh members from Syria to Iraq."The U.S.
and Saudi’s current support for the Daesh is similar to their support for the terrorists in 2014 and there are many concerns about the return of the Daesh and their terrorist attacks in Salahuddin, Kirkuk and al-Anbar,” he added.Al-Bayati said that the recent attacks in Salahuddin against Hashd al-Shaabi (popular forces) and security forces are part of the plot to reactivate the Daesh in Iraq.At least 10 Iraqi fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Shabi, were killed in an attack by the Daesh terrorist group in Salahuddin Province.The coordinated assault which took place in the cities of Mekeeshfa and Balad, led to clashes between PMU forces and the Daesh terrorists on several fronts, the paramilitary group announced on Saturday.
