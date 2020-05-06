PMF launches a security operation south of Mosul

2020/05/06 | 14:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The PMF announced today, Wednesday, the launch of a security operation in southern Mosul.

A statement of the Hashd organization received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated, "The command of the Popular Mobilization Operations in Nineveh, represented by the (44) Brigade of the Operations Command, launched a lightning operation to hit pre-determined targets in the depth of the island, located south of Mosul, preceded by artillery strikes from the Hashd. For elected goals.



