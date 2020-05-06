The last hours are crucial to forming a government stated State of Law coalition

2020/05/06 | 17:05 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The deputy of the State of Law coalition, Abdul Hadi Al-Saadawi, confirmed today, Wednesday, that the last hours will be the one that will decide the formation of the government, noting that "there are consensus from some political blocs to pass the government."

Al-Saadawi said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The coalition has objection to some of the names of ministers because of their involvement on corruption charges and they are rejected, and in the event of their change, there will be another opinion of the rule of law."