Iraqi Kurdistan records 3 new cases of coronavirus

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Three new cases of coronavirus recorded in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement late on Tuesday.

According to the ministry a 37-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, and a 9-year-old child were tested positive for the virus in Erbil’s Sebiran district.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 391 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 348 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Wednesday evening showed that there are over 3,711,425 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 259,796 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Meanwhile Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakr said on Tuesday that his office has asked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers to further relax public health regulations designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and give permission for bazaars to open at night.

“We are waiting for their reply,” Abubakr said.

The KRG ordered a near-total curfew on March 14 as coronavirus cases began rising in the Region, but it began relaxing the order as the number of active cases declined and allowed businesses to reopen.

Those decisions were driven in part by pressure from merchants and shop owners.



When certain kinds of shops were allowed to reopen in residential neighborhoods in mid-April, it set off a cascade of demands from merchants whose businesses were still shuttered under the curfew order to reopen.

Currently the curfew runs until May 10 and restricts movement and shop openings between 7 p.m.



and 12 a.m.



Restaurants and cafes remain closed entirely, except for delivery and take out.

