Around 150 attended MPs so far and Parliament session isn't held yet

2020/05/06 | 23:30 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

The number of Parliament Members in the parliament hall does not exceed 150 deputies, said Iraqi News Agency (INA) reporter."The session has not taken place yet," he added, "the current number in the Parliament's session hall does not exceed 150 deputies,"The meetings are still going on outside the main meeting room.Earlier, the Speaker of the Parliament held a meeting with the heads of the parliamentary blocs in preparation for a session to grant the confidence to the government of Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Al-Kadhemi.