Al-Halbousi holds a closed meeting with the heads of the blocs in the presence of Al-Kadhmi and his cabinet

2020/05/07 | 00:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi held a closed meeting with the heads of the parliamentary blocs in the presence of the Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Al-Kadhmi and his cabinet.

It is noteworthy that Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi and his two deputies received Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Al-Kadhmi.

The ministerial cabinet candidates had arrived at the parliament building and had held a meeting with Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi.