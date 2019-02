Iraq, EU agree to implement €41.5m in projects in Basra

2019/02/20 | 09:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq's Ministry of Planning signed an agreement withthe European Union on Tuesday on the implementation of economic projects worth41.5 million euros in Basra and other Iraqi cities, EU Ambassador to Iraq RamonBlecua said.Blecua's remarks came during a press conference withIraq's Minister of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi.Blecua said that the agreement is a continuation ofthe agreement signed last December, by which the European Union is committed toprovide job opportunities to Iraqis and to implement economic and serviceprojects.For his part, Dulaimi said that Basra suffers frommany challenges and that it needs projects to improve its situation, adding thatthe ministry will support the province and meet its demands.