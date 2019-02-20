عربي | كوردى
Iraq, EU agree to implement €41.5m in projects in Basra
2019/02/20 | 09:45
Iraq's Ministry of Planning signed an agreement with

the European Union on Tuesday on the implementation of economic projects worth

41.5 million euros in Basra and other Iraqi cities, EU Ambassador to Iraq Ramon

Blecua said.Blecua's remarks came during a press conference with

Iraq's Minister of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi.Blecua said that the agreement is a continuation of

the agreement signed last December, by which the European Union is committed to

provide job opportunities to Iraqis and to implement economic and service

projects.For his part, Dulaimi said that Basra suffers from

many challenges and that it needs projects to improve its situation, adding that

the ministry will support the province and meet its demands.







