Iraq, EU agree to implement €41.5m in projects in Basra

2019/02/20 | 09:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's Ministry of Planning signed an agreement with
the European Union on Tuesday on the implementation of economic projects worth
41.5 million euros in Basra and other Iraqi cities, EU Ambassador to Iraq Ramon
Blecua said.Blecua's remarks came during a press conference with
Iraq's Minister of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi.Blecua said that the agreement is a continuation of
the agreement signed last December, by which the European Union is committed to
provide job opportunities to Iraqis and to implement economic and service
projects.For his part, Dulaimi said that Basra suffers from
many challenges and that it needs projects to improve its situation, adding that
the ministry will support the province and meet its demands.
