Trump vetoes bill preventing him from waging war against Iran

2020/05/07 | 01:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed legislation passed by Congress, which aimed to limit his authority to wage war against Iran, Reuters reported.

"This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.



"The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands," he said.