Trump vetoes bill preventing him from waging war against Iran

2020/05/07 | 01:30 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
"This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed legislation passed by Congress, which aimed to limit his authority to wage war against Iran, Reuters reported.
"This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.
"The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands," he said.