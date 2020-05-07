Al-Hakim calls on the Al-Kadhmi government to abide by the government program and prepare for early elections

2020/05/07 | 02:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Thursday, President of the National Wisdom Movement, Mr.



Ammar Al-Hakim, called on the Al-Kadhmi government to abide by the governmental program and prepare for the elections.

Al-Hakim said in a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) a copy of it: "We congratulate the government of Al-Kadhmi for having won the confidence of the Iraqi parliament, wishing it success and success in its enormous mission."

He stressed, "The Al-Kadhmi government must adhere to its government program, prepare for early elections characterized by transparency and integrity as recommended by the supreme religious authority, and address the concerns of citizens, especially peaceful demonstrators, and achieve their legitimate demands, and find quick solutions to the economic crisis and combat the Corona epidemic and baptizing the foundations of balanced relations locally, regionally and internationally."