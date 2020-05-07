Welcoming confirmation of Iraqi Prime Minister, UN Iraq urges complete formation of Cabinet to swiftly tackle mounting challenges

2020/05/07 | 03:10 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Assistance Mission for Iraq

Baghdad, 07 May 2020 – Welcoming the confirmation by the Council of Representatives of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and a majority of his ministers, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, urges the complete formation of the Cabinet so that the new administration can swiftly move to address mounting security, social, political, economic and health challenges.

“The government faces an uphill battle, and there is no time to spare.



Confronting the economic crisis, further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices, is a top priority.



But other long-standing challenges must also be tackled without delay.



These include adequate public service delivery, fighting corruption, strengthening governance as well as justice and accountability.”

Ms.



Hennis-Plasschaert reaffirmed continued UN support to the Iraqi government in addressing these challenges.





“The new Iraqi government must move forward to enact meaningful change.



The challenges are many, as are the opportunities.



The United Nations stands ready to assist in identifying the opportunities and tackling the challenges, working in partnership with Iraqis to build a prosperous and stable future for their country.”

