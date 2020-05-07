Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

2020/05/07 | 16:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

Japan has approved Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday, making it the country’s first officially authorised drug for the disease.

Japan reached the decision just three days after the U.S.



drugmaker had filed for approval.

Remdesivir was granted authorisation last week by the U.S.



Food and Drug Administration for emergency use for the disease caused by the coronavirus.