Basra Health: 25 new cases tested positive for COVID-19

2020/05/07 | 16:25 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

Basra Health Department announced on Thursday, that 25 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded.

A statement of the department received by Iraqi News Agency (INA) included that it recorded 25 new cases of Coronavirus and 5 cases of recovery.

"The cumulative positive cases in the governorate amounted to 546, including 18 deaths, 247 cases of recovery, in addition to 277 cases that are still being treated," according to the the statement.