Secretary-General Welcomes Newly Constituted Government in Iraq

2020/05/07 | 22:15 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Secretary-General

SG/SM/20075

The following statement was issued by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the formation of the new Government of Iraq led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The Secretary-General expresses his support to the new Government and calls for the implementation of meaningful reforms that make tangible improvements in people’s lives and strengthen Iraq’s democratic institutions.



He reiterates the importance of acting in the interest of all Iraqis through a political process in which women, youth and all of Iraq’s diverse communities, including ethnic and religious minorities, can participate actively.

The Secretary-General encourages the swift completion of the formation of the Government, including by appointing women to cabinet positions yet to be filled.



He reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the people and Government of Iraq in their efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

