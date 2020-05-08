Al-Kadhmi: The Iraqi government pays an extra ordinary importance to partnership with NATO

2020/05/08 | 19:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi confirmed today, Friday, that the Iraqi government attaches great importance to partnership with NATO.

The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "Al-Kadhmi received a phone call from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, to congratulate him on receiving the prime minister and obtain the confidence of the House of Representatives, stressing NATO's keenness to strengthen the partnership with Iraq in the fight terrorism through the training mission operating in Iraq, and the need of the international community to cooperate with Iraq to meet the challenges of terrorism.



For his part, Al-Kadhmi thanked the Secretary-General for his congratulations, and emphasized that "the Iraqi government attaches great importance to partnership with NATO, and he presented him with an invitation to visit Baghdad at the earliest opportunity accompanied by his team to discuss ways to raise the level of joint work, especially in the field of training and support to the security forces, And overcome the obstacles, whether security or related to health protection measures.



