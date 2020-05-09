Al-Sunaid denies providing the state of law a candidate for the Ministry of Oil

2020/05/09 | 03:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The leader of the State of Law coalition, Hassan al-Sunaid, denied today, Friday, the submission of his coalition as a candidate for the Ministry of Oil.

Al-Sunaid said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "there are forged data published in his name and in the name of the State of Law coalition on some websites, about submitting the coalition as a candidate to the Ministry of Oil," stressing that "this news is completely false ."