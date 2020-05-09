Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi calls on govt to meet peoples’ demands

2020/05/09 | 23:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraq’s new prime minister Musafa Al-Kadhimi on Satutrday chaired his first cabinet meeting since being sworn in on Thursday.“Iraqi government must secure safe conditions for upcoming elections,” he said, while also calling on the government to work to achieve the demands of the Iraqi people.Kadhimi also received the US ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman, telling him that it was “essential to maintain security and stability in the region.”He added: “Iraq will not be a proxy arena for settling affairs or a launch pad for attacking any neighboring or friendly country.”Ambassador Silliman assured the new Iraqi prime minister that Washington is ready to support the country and its fight against coronavirus.