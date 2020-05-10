Health: 76 new cases of Coronavirus in Iraq

2020/05/10 | 07:25 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

Ministry of Health and Environment announced the number of new cases tested positive for Coronavirus in Iraq.

The Ministry indicated in its statement received by Iraqi News Agency that there are continued violations to its decisions and recommendations that were issued by the Supreme Committee that are not being abided by the prohibiting of partial lockdown in a number of areas of Iraq, which constitutes a major risk that may lead to a state of epidemic spread.

"(1979) were examined in the specialized laboratories in Iraq for this day, and thus the total sum of the samples examined since the beginning of disease registration in Iraq is (124920),” included the statement.

The Ministry of Health and Environment laboratories recorded (76) injuries today in Iraq, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Rusafa: 25

Baghdad / Karkh: 10

Medical City: 19

Maysan: 1

Basra: 17

Wasit: 1

Anbar: 2

Salah al-Din: 1

And the recoveries were 41 cases, as follows:

Baghdad / Karkh: 11

Najaf: 2

Basra: 8

Babylon: 4

Erbil: 5

Kirkuk: 1

Muthanna: 9

Salah al-Din: 1

For the death cases, it recorded 3 cases.