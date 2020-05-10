The Minister of Industry: a rapid assessment of the stalled factories

2020/05/10 | 12:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Ministry of Industry and Minerals plans to conduct a rapid assessment of laboratories that have been inactive for 16 years.

Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Sunday, that the use of strategic planning extensively will contribute to building real institutions capable of advancing Iraqi industries.

He pointed out, "There is an understanding to market Iraqi products and encourage them in a correct way," stressing "the importance of involving the private sector in the field of industry."

In the same context, Al-Khabbaz stressed that "the military industry is one of the pillars of the Ministry of Industry and must be taken care of and developed in cooperation with the security forces, the popular mobilization forces and the Ministry of Defense in order to meet the demand in the field of equipment as a first stage and the development of some weapons that serve the blocks and have an active role on the battlefield ".