Al-Kadhmi confirms the keenness of the new government to care for the segments of society

2020/05/10 | 17:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Al-Kadhmi affirmed the new government's keenness to care for the segments of society.

A statement of his media office, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), said today, Sunday, that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Al-Kadhmi visited the National Retirement Department, where he inspected the start of the process of paying the retirees ’salaries, and reviewed the work progress there and the problems that hinder the retirees from receiving their dues.

Al-Kadhmi indicated the keenness of the new government to take care of the society’s sectors, especially the retired people, stressing the importance of working to find the easiest way for the citizen to access his rights.