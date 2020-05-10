La Liga sets the date for the return of the Spanish League

2020/05/10 | 20:10 - Source: INA

Today, Sunday, the twelfth of June, the League League has set a tentative date for the return of the competition after stopping due to the outbreak of the new Corona virus.

The Spanish newspaper "AS", followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), said, "The League League is intent on returning and completing the competitions of the current season 2019-2020 of the league competition."

The newspaper pointed out that "the Spanish League, notified the clubs that the completion of the League matches will be in the 12th of next June, that the clashes take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday naturally and that the competitions continue in the months of June and July."